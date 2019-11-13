UrduPoint.com
Russia's First Deputy Foreign Minister Meets With OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov has held talks with Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, who is currently serving as Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office, Slovakia's Foreign Ministry has announced.

During the meeting, held on Tuesday, the ministers "discussed the development of Russia's relations with the European Union and other international issues," the ministry said in a statement.

The situation in southeastern Ukraine was also briefly discussed, in light of the OSCE work that is being carried out in that respect.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the settlement of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine during phone talks.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia welcomed the disengagement of troops in Ukraine's southeast (Donbas).

A spokesperson of Ukraine's southeastern self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced on Tuesday that DPR had informed the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) to Ukraine about the completion of the three-day process of disengagement of troops near the settlement of Petrivske in Donbas.

