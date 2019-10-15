Russia's first ground low-power nuclear power plant (NPP) may be put into service in 2027, as Rosatom plans to choose the site for construction by the end of 2019, Evgeny Pakermanov, the head of Rusatom Overseas (part of Rosatom), told Sputnik

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russia's first ground low-power nuclear power plant (NPP) may be put into service in 2027, as Rosatom plans to choose the site for construction by the end of 2019, Evgeny Pakermanov, the head of Rusatom Overseas (part of Rosatom), told Sputnik.

"Construction of any NPP is a long story. If everything proceeds as we plan, it may be put into service in 2027," Pakermanov said.

He pointed to the importance of fulfilling the plan for further securing technology leadership.

"Partners ask us to first show a station built in Russia. So we are now working actively on identifying a priority site in Russia, choosing it and implementing the project there. I believe we will secure governmental support on the matter, and I hope we will choose a priority site before the end of the year," Pakermanov went on to say.

When asked whether Russia risked lagging behind other nations in terms of commissioning a ground low-power NPP, Pakermanov said this could "theoretically" happen, but only if no steps were taken.

"There's a great interest in this matter, over 50 different designs are currently discussed globally, and our partners are progressing actively. Now we have a significant competitive advantage. Unlike other vendors, we apply referential technologies both in terms of the reactor technology itself and in terms of equipment production. The first nuclear station should be constructed in Russia to strengthen our leadership. If we achieve this, we will be ahead," Pakermanov noted.