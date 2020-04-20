UrduPoint.com
Russia's First Hybrid Propulsor To Be Tested Before 2022 - Motor Development Institute

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:20 AM

Russia's First Hybrid Propulsor to Be Tested Before 2022 - Motor Development Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Russia's first hybrid engine unit will undergo a test as part of a flying laboratory on Yak-40 jet before 2022, the director general of P. I. Baranov Central Institute of Aviation Motor Development has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The work that is currently underway and will be finished in 2022 will result in test flights of the hybrid engine unit. For this purpose, Yak-40 aircraft will be reequipped, with a possibility to install a propeller on it, which will be rotating as a superconductive electric motor. The flight experiment will enable us to check constructive approaches to the creation of similar engine units and assess the efficiency of the applied technical solutions," Mikhail Gordin said.

