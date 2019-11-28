UrduPoint.com
Russia's First Modernized Tu-160M Bomber Ready To Undergo Test Flights - Source

Russia's First Modernized Tu-160M Bomber Ready to Undergo Test Flights

Russia's first modernized Tu-160M bomber has been transferred to a flight test facility for undergoing ground and flight tests, a source in the Russian defense industry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russia's first modernized Tu-160M bomber has been transferred to a flight test facility for undergoing ground and flight tests, a source in the Russian defense industry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"On November 28, the first deeply modernized Tu-160M strategic missile-carrying bomber was transferred from production facilities to the flight test base of the Kazan Aircraft Production Association named after S.P. Gorbunov for undergoing production ground and flight tests," the source said.

The ground tests will be conducted first, the source specified.

