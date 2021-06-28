UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's First Strike Drone Orion-E Sets For Global Arms Market Debut - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Russia's First Strike Drone Orion-E Sets for Global Arms Market Debut - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russia has started to promote its first export combat drone Orion-E in the world arms market, with several potential buyers already sending in purchase orders, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

Previously, Orion was offered for export only in a reconnaissance version, without aircraft weapons.

"Russian [state-owned] arms exporter Rosoboronexport, along with developer company Kronshtadt, has begun promoting the combat version of an unmanned complex with an aircraft Orion, equipped with a universal weapon system, in the world arms market," the source said, adding that "several initiative bids from potential buyers have been received."

According to the source, actual export deliveries of the combat UAV Orion can start in late 2021-early 2022, after the opening of the Kronshtadt plant for drone production in the town of Dubna not far from Moscow.

"Russia's combat drones Orion-E are expected to be one of the best offers in the market and will become 'killers' of competitors such as the Turkish Bayraktar," the source added.

Rosoboronexport refused to comment on the information presented by the source, but confirmed Orion would have a "great export potential" due to such features as "unique tactical and technical characteristics and combat capabilities."

The Orion attack drone is capable of carrying up to 200 kilograms (441 Pounds) of combat load. The Russian military actively used these vehicles for reconnaissance and airstrikes against terrorists in Syria as part of flight tests of the unmanned complex.

Related Topics

Drone Attack World Syria Moscow Russia Company Vehicles Market From Industry Best Weapon

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

33 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.19 a barrel F ..

48 minutes ago

Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives Burun ..

2 hours ago

Falaj Water Channel at Founder’s Memorial: Celeb ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 914 new cases of coronavirus, 20 ..

3 hours ago

PM to visit Naran and Kaghan to inaugurate various ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.