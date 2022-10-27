UrduPoint.com

Russia's First Transgender Politician Announces Retirement From Politics

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Russia's First Transgender Politician Announces Retirement From Politics

The first transgender politician in Russia, Yulia Aleshina, who headed the Civic Initiative party's office in the Altai Krai region, told Sputnik on Thursday that she was retiring from politics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The first transgender politician in Russia, Yulia Aleshina, who headed the Civic Initiative party's office in the Altai Krai region, told Sputnik on Thursday that she was retiring from politics.

"I made a difficult decision, I'm leaving politics! Today, the State Duma (Russian parliament's lower house) adopted in the first reading the bill on banning LGBT propaganda. I have never engaged in such propaganda, but I have no idea how to continue conducting public political activities, being an openly transgender woman," Aleshina said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian State Duma at a plenary session passed in the first reading the bill proposing to establish a fine of up to five million rubles ($81,400) for promoting LGBT agenda among all citizens and up to 10 million rubles for pedophilia propaganda.

The Duma also passed a bill amending the laws on advertising, on the media and on information to ban the spread of LGBT propaganda.

In November 2021, Aleshina was elected head of the Civic Initiative party's office. Prior to that, the politician officially changed her name, Roman Aleshin, and gender, saying she had always felt like a woman.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Fine Reading November Women Media All From Million

Recent Stories

CSTO Meeting to Be Held Before Russia-Armenia-Azer ..

CSTO Meeting to Be Held Before Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Summit - Kremlin

46 seconds ago
 Over 300 Publicists Sign Letter Condemning US Publ ..

Over 300 Publicists Sign Letter Condemning US Publisher for Book Deal With Justi ..

47 seconds ago
 Launching ceremony of 48 tons tug built for Pak N ..

Launching ceremony of 48 tons tug built for Pak Navy held at Karachi

11 minutes ago
 Russian GDP to Fall by 2.8-2.9% This Year - Putin

Russian GDP to Fall by 2.8-2.9% This Year - Putin

14 minutes ago
 Iraq Sees OPEC+ Cuts as Purely Technical Decision, ..

Iraq Sees OPEC+ Cuts as Purely Technical Decision, Current Price Balance Suitabl ..

14 minutes ago
 Iraq Envoy on Putin's Proposal to Overhaul UN Says ..

Iraq Envoy on Putin's Proposal to Overhaul UN Says Baghdad Supports Reforms

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.