Russia's Flag Carrier Aeroflot Resumes Moscow-Geneva Flights Starting Saturday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot said it was resuming flights from Moscow to Geneva, previously suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, starting Saturday.

"Aeroflot announces the resumption of flights from Moscow to Geneva (Switzerland). Flights will be conducted starting August 15 under a downgraded program, one flight a week, every Saturday," the company said in a statement.

