UrduPoint.com

Russia's Fleet Controls Actions Of US Navy's Mount Whitney Ship In Black Sea - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

Russia's Fleet Controls Actions of US Navy's Mount Whitney Ship in Black Sea - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Russian Black Sea Fleet is controlling actions of the US Navy's flagship Mount Whitney that entered the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The forces and facilities of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to control the actions of the US Navy's flagship Mount Whitney, which entered the Black Sea on November 4, 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia November

Recent Stories

Australia Vs. Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup ..

Australia Vs. Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 34 Live Updates

3 minutes ago
 Five-time Mubadala World Tennis Championship Winne ..

Five-time Mubadala World Tennis Championship Winner Nadal returns to Abu Dhabi

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Science Club to hold Family Astronomy nig ..

Pakistan Science Club to hold Family Astronomy night and Telescope making worksh ..

39 minutes ago
 German industrial orders up slightly in September

German industrial orders up slightly in September

39 minutes ago
 New food security policy approved to bolster agric ..

New food security policy approved to bolster agriculture production: Minister

41 minutes ago
 FDE Inter-zonal games kicks off

FDE Inter-zonal games kicks off

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.