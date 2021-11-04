MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Russian Black Sea Fleet is controlling actions of the US Navy's flagship Mount Whitney that entered the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The forces and facilities of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to control the actions of the US Navy's flagship Mount Whitney, which entered the Black Sea on November 4, 2021," the ministry said in a statement.