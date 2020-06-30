(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's unique floating thermal nuclear power plant has started supplying heat to consumers in the country's Arctic autonomous region of Chukotka, Rosenergoatom nuclear concern said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Russia's unique floating thermal nuclear power plant has started supplying heat to consumers in the country's Arctic autonomous region of Chukotka, Rosenergoatom nuclear concern said on Tuesday.

"Today, the floating thermal nuclear power plant has supplied its first heat to the fifth district of the town of Pevek in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug," Rosenergoatom said in a statement.

Until now, the floating NPP generated electricity only, the statement read on.