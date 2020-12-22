UrduPoint.com
Russia's Floating Workshop For Ship Maintenance Arrives In Syria's Tartus - Navy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Russia's Floating Workshop for Ship Maintenance Arrives in Syria's Tartus - Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russia's floating workshop PM-82 for ship maintenance has completed the transition from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean Sea and arrived in the Syrian port of Tartus, the Baltic Fleet said on Tuesday.

"After a short rest, the crew of the floating workshop will start performing tasks to ensure the technical readiness of the ships of the operational formation of the Russian Navy that are on duty in this region," the press service said.

The crew of the floating platform includes specialists capable of promptly carrying out various types of ship repair.

"An anti-terror group from the Baltic Fleet marine corps unit is constantly on board the support vessel," the statement said.

The Russian Navy operates a squadron of up to 15 ships and support vessels in the Mediterranean Sea on a permanent basis. Russian frigates and submarines from the group often fired Kalibr cruise missiles at positions of militants in Syria.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said in December 2019 that Russia planned to invest $500 million over four years in the modernization of Tartus port, which it rents, in order to increase traffic flow.

