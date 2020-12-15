UrduPoint.com
Russia's FMBA Developed Method To Detect Cell Immunity To COVID-19

Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA), together with the Pirogov University, developed a diagnostic method for determining cell immunity to coronavirus, the FMBA told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA), together with the Pirogov University, developed a diagnostic method for determining cell immunity to coronavirus, the FMBA told Sputnik.

"Russia's together with the Russian Health Ministry's Pirogov University developed a unique diagnostic method for determining the repertoire of T-cell receptors specific for SARS-CoV-2, based on targeted sequencing of the next generation of human DNA," the statement says.

An analysis of the presence of antibodies to coronavirus and cellular immunity showed that the vast majority of people with antibodies have cellular immunity, the FMBA said.

"It should be noted that about 30 percent of those who have recovered from the disease and who do not have specific G-class immunoglobulins also have SARS-CoV-2-specific clones of T-cells. In individuals who have not had COVID-19 and do not have humoral immune response to this infection, in a number cases, SARS-CoV-2 specific clonotypes of T-cells are observed, which suggests the presence of preexisting T-cell immunity due to seasonal coronaviruses or other ARVI pathogens," the FMBA said.

