Russia's FMBA Developed New Antidote Against Poisonous Substances For Military - Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Russia's FMBA Developed New Antidote Against Poisonous Substances for Military - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Specialists of the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) have developed several new antidotes against poisonous substances for the Russian military, FMBA head Veronika Skvortsova said Thursday.

"Several fundamentally new antidotes against poisonous substances, new radioprotective drugs, and some symptomatic drugs have been developed," Skvortsova told the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin,

She added that the new medicines come in a convenient package for military personnel, which has all the necessary protection against chemical and radiation threats.

Skvortsova also said the agency was launching clinical trials of two new universal drugs for antidote therapy for pulmonary edema and seizure syndrome caused by poisonous gases.

