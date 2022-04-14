MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) is going to launch the massive production of its Convasel vaccine against COVID-19 in Nicaragua, the agency's press service said.

"In the near future, we plan to start transferring the Convasel vaccine production technology to the Mechnikov Latin American Institute of Biotechnology in the Republic of Nicaragua - this is the second production site of the St.

Petersburg Institute of Vaccines and Serums, which already produces and supplies influenza vaccines to the countries of the region," the press service said in a statement.

The FMBA added that some countries had already showed interest in the Convasel vaccine but the exports will be possible only after the phase III clinical trials are completed.

The Convasel vaccine was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on March 18.