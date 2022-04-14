UrduPoint.com

Russia's FMBA Plans To Start Production Of Convasel Vaccine Against COVID-19 In Nicaragua

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 05:40 AM

Russia's FMBA Plans to Start Production of Convasel Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Nicaragua

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) is going to launch the massive production of its Convasel vaccine against COVID-19 in Nicaragua, the agency's press service said.

"In the near future, we plan to start transferring the Convasel vaccine production technology to the Mechnikov Latin American Institute of Biotechnology in the Republic of Nicaragua - this is the second production site of the St.

Petersburg Institute of Vaccines and Serums, which already produces and supplies influenza vaccines to the countries of the region," the press service said in a statement.

The FMBA added that some countries had already showed interest in the Convasel vaccine but the exports will be possible only after the phase III clinical trials are completed.

The Convasel vaccine was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on March 18.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Russia St. Petersburg SITE March Influenza

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as oppositi ..

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as opposition

5 hours ago
 Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Mini ..

Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

5 hours ago
 US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer A ..

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer Accused of Lying to FBI in Russ ..

5 hours ago
 Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List ..

Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

5 hours ago
 Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attit ..

Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attitude for national institutions

5 hours ago
 Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canad ..

Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canadian Lawmakers - Foreign Minist ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.