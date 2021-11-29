UrduPoint.com

Russia's FMBA Ready To Make In Few Days Test System For Detecting Omicron Strain - Chief

Russia's Federal Biomedical Agency is ready very quickly, in a few days, to make a test system for detecting the omicron coronavirus strain, FMBA chief Veronika Skvortsova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia's Federal Biomedical Agency is ready very quickly, in a few days, to make a test system for detecting the omicron coronavirus strain, FMBA chief Veronika Skvortsova said.

"Now we will very quickly make a kit for this omicron, because the design takes 3-4 days, 5 days to create the test system itself," Skvortsova said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

She added that the new strain had actually summarized the mutations that the virus had had before.

