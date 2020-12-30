UrduPoint.com
Russia's FMBA Receives Approval For Clinical Trials Of Drug Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russia's Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) said on Wednesday it had received permission from the country's health ministry to conduct clinical trials of a drug against COVID-19, volunteers are being recruited.

"The Federal Medical-Biological Agency has received permission from the Russian Health Ministry to conduct a clinical trial of a drug for the treatment of COVID-19, developed as part of a state assignment by scientists from the Institute of Immunology of Russia's FMBA on behalf of the head of the agency, Veronika Skvortsova," the statement says.

The ministry conducted an examination of the preclinical studies of the drug and gave a nod to conduct the first phase of clinical trials, it says.

Within this phase, it is planned to study the safety and tolerability of the drug in healthy volunteers.

