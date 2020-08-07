(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Russia's Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) said on Thursday it had received a patent for domestic drug Leitragin, which could prevent or mitigate complications from coronavirus.

"Russia's FMBA has patented a drug against COVID-19 ... It is the world's first and only agonist of delta-opioid receptors, which has entered practical medicine," the statement says.

Scientists from the FMBA's Scientific Center for Biomedical Technologies have found that the drug under original name Dalargin plays an active role in the healing and regeneration of tissues, in addition, substances of this class are actively involved in organizing the immune response, and can also prevent or mitigate the "cytokine storm" ” a massive release of pro-inflammatory substances leading to the development of severe respiratory and general systemic disorders in a patient with a new coronavirus infection, the FMBA explained.

Scientists named their development Leitragin, it added.