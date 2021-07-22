UrduPoint.com
Russia's FMBA Registers New Test System To Detect Coronavirus Mutations

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russia's FMBA Registers New Test System to Detect Coronavirus Mutations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Scientists of the Russian Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) developed a new test system for detecting the most relevant coronavirus strains (Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta), the test system was registered on Wednesday, FMBA announced.

"Scientists of the FMBA's Center for Strategic Planning and Management of Biomedical Health Risks have quickly developed a unique pioneer set of reagents 'AmpliTest SARS-CoV-2 VOC v.2' for detecting RNA of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus of genetic lines Alfa, Beta/Gamma and Delta, based on the determination of their characteristic mutations in the S-protein of the virus through polymerase chain reaction.

The set ... was registered on July 21, 2021," FMBA said in a press release on Thursday.

Everything is ready for the launch of batch production, FMBA added.

"The test system enables identification of the most significant genetic lines of the coronavirus within just two hours, which is currently highly important for ... predicting the clinical picture of the disease," FMBA chief Veronika Skvortsova explained.

More Stories From World

