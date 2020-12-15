About 30 percent of Russians who live in the territories studied by the Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) have antibodies to COVID-19, as of December, up from 13-13.5 percent in June and 17 percent in October, the FMBA told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) About 30 percent of Russians who live in the territories studied by the Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) have antibodies to COVID-19, as of December, up from 13-13.5 percent in June and 17 percent in October, the FMBA told Sputnik.

"A multivariate mathematical analysis of the research results showed that in June 2020, approximately 13-13.

5 percent of the country's residents had IgG antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, this figure in October 2020 was 17 percent and in December this year it reaches no less than 30 percent of the country's population," the statement says.

At the same time, data analysis shows that asymptomatic patients with coronavirus gradually decrease the antibody index within 5 months after the illness, the FMBA said.