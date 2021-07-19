UrduPoint.com
Russia's FMBA Starts Clinical Trials Of Its Coronavirus Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:27 PM

Russia's FMBA Starts Clinical Trials of Its Coronavirus Vaccine

The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) told Sputnik on Monday that clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine which involves 200 people have started

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) told Sputnik on Monday that clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine which involves 200 people have started.

The Federal Medical-Biological Agency has received official permission from the Russian Ministry of Health to conduct the first two phases of clinical trials of its vaccine, the agency's press office said, adding that preclinical studies of a vaccine preparation were successfully completed in June.

"Clinical trials will be conducted from July 19, 2021," the FMBA said.

