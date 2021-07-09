MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) told Sputnik on Friday that it is ready to start clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine and will begin the process soon.

"The FMBA of Russia is fully ready to conduct clinical trials and plans to start them in the near future," FMBA chief Veronika Skvortsova said, as quoted by the press office.