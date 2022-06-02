Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin discussed in Moscow with UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the issue of grain exports, stressing that Russia does not block Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin discussed in Moscow with UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the issue of grain exports, stressing that Russia does not block Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"In Moscow on June 2, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, the situation in Ukraine was discussed," the ministry said.

Fomin noted at the meeting that the mechanism of interaction between the Russian Defense Ministry and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, accredited to the Russian military department in Moscow, was functioning successfully.

In particular, the deputy minister specified, a regular exchange of information on humanitarian issues was being carried out, the security of convoys of international organizations was being ensured, and the task of evacuating the civilian population from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol had been successfully solved.

Separately, the meeting discussed the problem of grain export from the territory of Ukraine. Fomin stressed that Russia did not block Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

The deputy minister recalled that since March, a humanitarian corridor has been opened, through which ships can leave the ports of Ukraine, and the Russian Armed Forces were ready to ensure their safety on routes to international waters. Fomin also drew the attention of Griffiths that the Ukrainian side was responsible for demining the Black Sea ports under its control and clearing the fairways.

Russia will not use the situation to solve the problems of a special military operation, Fomin promised.

At the same time, it was emphasized that the food crisis was primarily associated with the sanctions of the United States and the West, which broke supply chains, including restrictions on the export of grain from Russia, which is one of its main suppliers, the defense ministry added.