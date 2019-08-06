(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The Russian import embargo is marking its 5-year anniversary. During this time, Russian manufacturers were not only able to establish production of quality products but, as experts interviewed by Sputnik noted, but to successfully compete with imported goods. Apparently, the next step for domestic products is foreign markets

On August 6, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning the import of certain types of agricultural products, raw materials and food from countries that have introduced anti-Russian sanctions (the United States, EU member-states, Canada, Australia, and Norway). The next day, the government approved a list of banned products, which included meat, sausages, fish, seafood, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.

As Western sanctions continued, Russia also extended its snapback sanctions. So far, the ban on the supply of foreign products is in place until the end of 2020.

"In general, the import substitution process can be called successful. Russia's introduction of the food embargo has contributed to an increase in domestic food production," Dmitry Vostrikov, executive director of Rusprodsoyuz Association, the association of producers and suppliers of food products, said.

Over the past five years, Russia has been able to significantly increase the production of many products. The Russian Agriculture Ministry noted that, thanks to the implementation of the import substitution policy, Russia had met and exceeded the threshold values of the Food Security Doctrine for a number of key products.

In particular, the share of Russian grain and pulses in the total domestic market resources at the end of 2018 amounted to 99.4 percent, which is higher than the Doctrine's threshold of 95 percent. For sugar it is 95.7 percent with the threshold of 80 percent, for vegetable oil it is 81.5 percent against 80 percent, for meat and meat products it is 92.8 percent against the threshold value of 85 percent.

The production of many other products has also increased. According to the ministry, the production of hothouse vegetables in Russian agricultural organizations grew to 1.1 million tons in 2018 from 615,000 tons in 2013; poultry production increased from 3.5 million tons to 6.1 million tons, cheese production grew to 472,600 tons from 344,700 tons.

"The total share of Russian food products on the shelves today exceeds 80 percent. At the same time, the share of imported products exceeded one third before Russia introduced counter-sanctions, while the share of some domestic goods reached 95-100 percent. These are basic food products, such as bread, meat, sugar, cereals, pasta, and eggs," Vostrikov pointed out.

He also noted that during the counter-sanctions period, domestic companies had managed to establish the production of most types of products that were not worse in taste and quality than the imported ones. Since Russian goods can be delivered faster than foreign ones, consumers can get products at better prices.

"This factor plays a key role in conditions of the population's non-growing incomes," the expert added.

However, not only limitations influenced the development of domestic production. Ivan Fedyakov, director-general of the INFOLine analytical agency, pointed out that it was necessary to objectively evaluate the impact of the food import embargo and of the ruble's devaluation.

"They were not directly connected, they just happened at the same time. I can say that if there were no devaluation, then our market would be full of counterfeit products that would still come to us, and the effectiveness of the food embargo would be very limited," Fedyakov added.

German Zverev, the head of the All-Russian Association of Fishing Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE), also noted that the ruble's weakening and, as a consequence, a steep rise in the cost of imported fish products had a greater influence on the state of the fish market than the reduction of import supplies.

"At the end of 2018, imports of fish products amounted to 491,900 tons, worth $1.8 billion. It decreased by 44 percent in volume and by 37 percent in value compared to the 'record' level of 2013. Undoubtedly, the Russian food embargo opened new market niches for fishermen, today they work directly with the processing sector and retail chains," the VARPE president said.

The next step after the saturation of the domestic market with domestic products is their export. Fedyakov pointed out that Russian manufacturers more than ever want to enter foreign markets, and not only with agricultural raw materials.

"Even in terms of branded food products, there is very good growth in export to Kazakhstan: these are milk, meat, and pastry. Let's also not forget that the production chain is built in such a way that many multinational companies have production in Russia and supply products abroad. Now it is economically beneficial," he added.

In addition, according to him, China, which started to "open up" its market for Russia, has great potential for deliveries.

"To sum up, future development perspectives of Russian food producers are no longer an attempt to be competitive with imported products, but a willingness to compete with their products in foreign markets. It should be absolutely competitive at the world level in terms of price, quality and other consumer properties," Fedyakov said.

Vostrikov also believes that the development of exports is a good bet, especially exports of heavily processed foods. In particular, according to the expert, Russia has every chance to make a breakthrough in the export of vegetable proteins.

"If the state finances the development of domestic industrial equipment for separation of wheat flour into protein and starch fractions, then in a few years we will be able to offer the world market an alternative to soy protein a vegetable protein made from wheat, oats, millet," Vostrikov concluded.