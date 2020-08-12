MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian state agency responsible for the promotion of humanitarian cooperation, plans to promote the creation of schools in Africa with Russia's participation, Yevgeny Primakov, a new head of the agency, told Sputnik in an interview.

"As for Africa ... we must build schools there, support companies, even private ones, that want to make a school with a Russian component. I am convinced that if these educational projects in Africa are commercially successful, then more people will venture into this business," Primakov said.

Thus, Rossotrudnichestvo will expand its education export activities in the African region beyond providing academic scholarships to students, the official noted.

The academic scholarships, provided by the Russian government, have proved to be immensely popular among the Africans, who call for even more grants. Last year, at the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the authorities would think of how to accommodate the growing demand.