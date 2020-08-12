UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Foreign Cooperation Agency Aims To Promote Creation Of Schools In Africa - Head

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Russia's Foreign Cooperation Agency Aims to Promote Creation of Schools in Africa - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian state agency responsible for the promotion of humanitarian cooperation, plans to promote the creation of schools in Africa with Russia's participation, Yevgeny Primakov, a new head of the agency, told Sputnik in an interview.

"As for Africa ... we must build schools there, support companies, even private ones, that want to make a school with a Russian component. I am convinced that if these educational projects in Africa are commercially successful, then more people will venture into this business," Primakov said.

Thus, Rossotrudnichestvo will expand its education export activities in the African region beyond providing academic scholarships to students, the official noted.

The academic scholarships, provided by the Russian government, have proved to be immensely popular among the Africans, who call for even more grants. Last year, at the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the authorities would think of how to accommodate the growing demand.

Related Topics

Africa Business Education Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Government

Recent Stories

Local court remands 58 PML-N workers into jail for ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Covid-19 situation improves as recove ..

24 minutes ago

Usman Buzdar appears before NAB in liquor license ..

35 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit tomorr ..

48 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai is at the heart of a workplace re ..

1 hour ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 20.34 million, deat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.