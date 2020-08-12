MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Russian centers for science and culture functioning abroad will now start to provide public services for the Russian nationals living in foreign countries, Yevgeny Primakov, the new head of Rossotrudnichestvo, told Sputnik an in an interview.

Last week, Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian state agency responsible for the promotion of international humanitarian cooperation, and Russia's Pension Fund have signed an agreement on cooperation. According to the accord, the Russian nationals living abroad would be able to receive consultations from the Pension Fund's specialists at the centers for science and culture, via a video call.

"We call this the external perimeter of the public services centers so that people can conveniently make payments, receive advice from our Russian business aggregators, the Russian Export Center, it would be very interesting for me to work with them.

I am also very interested in working with our banking sector ... We are interested in this because it enriches the Russian centers abroad with substantive work, and we certainly do not forget the work that is already being done in the field of culture," Primakov said.

Primakov was appointed as the head of Rossotrudnichestvo in June. Prior to that, he was a member of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee. Upon his appointment, Primakov told Sputnik that Rossotrudnichestvo would soon experience "great changes."