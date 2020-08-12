UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Foreign Cooperation Agency Plans To Provide Public Services Abroad - Head

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

Russia's Foreign Cooperation Agency Plans to Provide Public Services Abroad - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Russian centers for science and culture functioning abroad will now start to provide public services for the Russian nationals living in foreign countries, Yevgeny Primakov, the new head of Rossotrudnichestvo, told Sputnik an in an interview.

Last week, Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian state agency responsible for the promotion of international humanitarian cooperation, and Russia's Pension Fund have signed an agreement on cooperation. According to the accord, the Russian nationals living abroad would be able to receive consultations from the Pension Fund's specialists at the centers for science and culture, via a video call.

"We call this the external perimeter of the public services centers so that people can conveniently make payments, receive advice from our Russian business aggregators, the Russian Export Center, it would be very interesting for me to work with them.

I am also very interested in working with our banking sector ... We are interested in this because it enriches the Russian centers abroad with substantive work, and we certainly do not forget the work that is already being done in the field of culture," Primakov said.

Primakov was appointed as the head of Rossotrudnichestvo in June. Prior to that, he was a member of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee. Upon his appointment, Primakov told Sputnik that Rossotrudnichestvo would soon experience "great changes." 

Related Topics

Business Russia June From Agreement

Recent Stories

Local court remands 58 PML-N workers into jail for ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistanâ€™s Covid-19 situation improves as recove ..

29 minutes ago

Usman Buzdar appears before NAB in liquor license ..

40 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit tomorr ..

53 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai is at the heart of a workplace re ..

2 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 20.34 million, deat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.