Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:31 PM

Russia's Foreign Cooperation Agency to Reopen Office in Syria by Mid-2020 - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) The representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian foreign cooperation agency, in Syria is expected to resume operations by the middle of next year, Eleonora Mitrofanova, the head of the agency, said on Monday.

The Russian Center for Science and Culture in Damascus suspended its work and recalled its director in 2013 due to the Syrian conflict. In 2014, the center temporarily resumed operations but closed once again due to the escalation of the war.

"The center in Syria was amazing, one of the best in our system. We have already appointed a new director, plan to repair the center and put it in order next year... The center will probably be fully operational by the middle of next year after the renovation," Mitrofanova said during a round-table on digitalizing the life of the Russian community abroad.

She also said that the agency would step up its operations on the African continent and, primarily, in North Africa next year.

Since 2011, Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Now that the conflict has winded down and the army and government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to a political settlement and the return of refugees.

