MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin expressed the belief on Tuesday that the United States was preparing to stage riots in Moldova after the presidential election, which the Eastern European nation will hold on November 1.

Naryshkin accused the US of "blatantly" interfering in the affairs of Russia's friendly neighbors.

The Russian foreign intelligence chief pointed to Washington's "gross" attempts to have influence on the situation emerging in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan after the election.

"Now we can see clearly that the Americans are also preparing a 'revolutionary' scenario for Moldova, which will hold the presidential election in November. They are not satisfied with the acting head of state, Igor Dodon, who maintains constructive relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States, including Russia," Naryshkin said, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.