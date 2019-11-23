UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service chief, Sergey Naryshkin, declined on Saturday to comment on a spy scandal in Serbia allegedly involving Russia.

"I do not comment [on this]," Naryshkin told Sputnik, when asked about the relevant media reports.

On Wednesday, Serbia's Blic tabloid reported that a former Russian deputy military attache, Georgy Kleban, had attempted to recruit a senior Serbian officer for carrying out espionage activities.

The next day, President Aleksandar Vucic said that the Serbian authorities had seen the former deputy military attache giving money to Serbian officers, noting that the information had never been shared with the public. He also stressed that Belgrade would not change its policy toward Moscow, highlighting brotherly relations between the two nations.

The scandal emerged days before Vucic's visit to Russia slated for December 4.

