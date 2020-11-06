(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) does not have any trustworthy data that would support the artificial origins of the coronavirus, so it believes the virus more likely to have evolved naturally, the head of the service Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik.

"There is no substantiated and credible data about it being created with human hands and human mind. So we are leaning toward the idea that it evolved naturally," Naryshkin said in an interview with Director General of Rossiya Segodnya information agency Dmitry Kiselev.

The origins of the virus are not that important to Russian scientists who are working on vaccines and medication, the head of the foreign intelligence added.