UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Thinks Coronavirus Unlikely To Be Artificial - Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:29 PM

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Thinks Coronavirus Unlikely to Be Artificial - Chief

Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) does not have any trustworthy data that would support the artificial origins of the coronavirus, so it believes the virus more likely to have evolved naturally, the head of the service Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) does not have any trustworthy data that would support the artificial origins of the coronavirus, so it believes the virus more likely to have evolved naturally, the head of the service Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik.

"There is no substantiated and credible data about it being created with human hands and human mind. So we are leaning toward the idea that it evolved naturally," Naryshkin said in an interview with Director General of Rossiya Segodnya information agency Dmitry Kiselev.

The origins of the virus are not that important to Russian scientists who are working on vaccines and medication, the head of the foreign intelligence added.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CEO MC among seven served show cause notices

2 minutes ago

Bosnia Chairman of Presidency Sefik Dzaferovic dep ..

18 minutes ago

West Considered 'Sacrifice' to Activate Protests i ..

2 minutes ago

Japan to Pursue Military Ties With US Regardless o ..

7 minutes ago

German police say raiding flats, offices over Vien ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Prosecutors Say Got Response From Germany ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.