(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Indonesia's capital Jakarta for a 3-day official visit to meet with his counterparts and participate in meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a Sputnik correspondent reported Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Lavrov will hold a bilateral meeting with ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn, which will focus on strengthening Russia's partnership with the association.

Lavrov will also participate in the meetings of ASEAN foreign ministers in the formats of Russia-ASEAN, the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum on Security in Jakarta on July 13-14.

The Russia-ASEAN meeting will be held on Thursday and is expected to focus on deepening cooperation in political, economic, social and cultural spheres, with special attention to be paid to ways of ensuring food and energy security.

Preparations for the summit of the ASEAN leaders, scheduled for September in Indonesia, will be the key topic of Friday's meeting in the format of the East Asia Summit, during which the ministers are expected to adopt a road map for 2024-2028.

The ministers plan to discuss countering new challenges, the fight against terrorism, and disarmament in the format of the ASEAN Regional Forum on Security. A number of practical initiatives are expected to be adopted during the forum.

Lavrov intends to draw the attention of Asia-Pacific partners to the militarization of the region and the promotion of Russia's approaches to creating an inclusive architecture of regional security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week.

ASEAN is the association of 10 Southeast Asian states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, aimed at fostering both political and economic cooperation among its members. Indonesia is chairing the association in 2023.