UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Foreign Minister To Receive Honduran Counterpart For Talks On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

Russia's Foreign Minister to Receive Honduran Counterpart for Talks on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to have a meeting with his Honduran counterpart, Lisandro Rosales, in Moscow on Monday.

The Latin American official began his three-day working visit to Russia on Sunday.

The sides are expected to discuss a broad range of bilateral, regional and international issues. Special attention will be paid to the fight against the coronavirus disease.

Other issues on the agenda include the development of economic cooperation and diversification of trade.

Honduras has purchased 4.2 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The first shipment arrived in the country on April 16.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit April Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: We affirm our full support for ..

7 hours ago

UAE, India: Model of international cooperation aga ..

7 hours ago

UAE expresses concern over latest developments in ..

8 hours ago

ADNOC stands with India during COVID-19 fallout

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italian FM

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.