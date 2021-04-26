MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to have a meeting with his Honduran counterpart, Lisandro Rosales, in Moscow on Monday.

The Latin American official began his three-day working visit to Russia on Sunday.

The sides are expected to discuss a broad range of bilateral, regional and international issues. Special attention will be paid to the fight against the coronavirus disease.

Other issues on the agenda include the development of economic cooperation and diversification of trade.

Honduras has purchased 4.2 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The first shipment arrived in the country on April 16.