UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Foreign Minister To Talk Afghanistan, Syria, Indo-Pacific With Indian Counterpart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Russia's Foreign Minister to Talk Afghanistan, Syria, Indo-Pacific With Indian Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, conflict resolution in Afghanistan and Syria, Iran's nuclear program, and security in the Indo-Pacific, press office said on Thursday.

The talks are due to take place on July 9 in Moscow.

"The ministers will compare notes on the cooperation within the UN, BRICS and the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organisation] in the Russia-India-China format, as well as on the vital global and regional problems, including political process in Afghanistan, resolution in Syria, the situation around Iran's nuclear program, approaches to emerging of a reliable and undecomposable security architecture in the Indo-Pacific," the statement read.

The officials will also discuss bilateral relations and interaction in policy, security, economy, science and other fields, as well as commitments and prospective contracts.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Indian foreign minister was expected to arrive in Moscow on July 8, and to hold negotiations with Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yury Borisov. The visit is aimed at strengthening of bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership, according to the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Syria Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Visit July Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

50 minutes ago

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

1 hour ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

2 hours ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

2 hours ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC and three Japanese companies to explore hydr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.