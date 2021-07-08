(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, conflict resolution in Afghanistan and Syria, Iran's nuclear program, and security in the Indo-Pacific, press office said on Thursday.

The talks are due to take place on July 9 in Moscow.

"The ministers will compare notes on the cooperation within the UN, BRICS and the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organisation] in the Russia-India-China format, as well as on the vital global and regional problems, including political process in Afghanistan, resolution in Syria, the situation around Iran's nuclear program, approaches to emerging of a reliable and undecomposable security architecture in the Indo-Pacific," the statement read.

The officials will also discuss bilateral relations and interaction in policy, security, economy, science and other fields, as well as commitments and prospective contracts.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Indian foreign minister was expected to arrive in Moscow on July 8, and to hold negotiations with Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yury Borisov. The visit is aimed at strengthening of bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership, according to the Indian Embassy in Moscow.