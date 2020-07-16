MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called upon the European Union to promote that Ukraine implement the Minsk Agreements pertaining to the settlement of the conflict in its breakaway eastern regions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

"With regard to the intra-Ukrainian conflict, Lavrov urged the EU to actively facilitate Kiev's complete and unconditional implementation of its obligations under the Minsk Agreements as well as non-discriminatory provision of language- and educational rights of all Ukrainian residents," Lavrov said at a meeting with EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer and envoys of EU member states, as quoted by the ministry.

As stated in the press release, the diplomats have discussed the current state and prospects of EU-Russia relations, including with regard to mitigating effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Lavrov emphasized the counterproductiveness of the EU determining the agenda of the dialogue with Russia unilaterally and building its approach on the principal of the 'least common denominator.' It was emphasized that in today's multipolar world, to work out a common cooperation strategy amid the volatility of global developments would be in the interests of Russia and the EU," the press release read.

The agenda of the discussion also included topical international developments, including the Libyan conflict, the situation in Venezuela, the prospects of Serbia-Kosovo dialogue as well as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The conflict in Ukraine began in 2014, when the army launched an offensive against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, referred to together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence from Kiev. Their decision came in response to what they consider to have been a coup in Kiev that toppled the old government in February of that year.

In February of 2015, a landmark agreement on peace in Donbas was signed in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, hence the name. It was negotiated by the Normandy quartet, comprised of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. The agreement stipulated a sequence of measures to be taken by Ukraine and the breakaway regions ” including immediate ceasefire and release of prisoners ” to pave the way for a sustainable solution.