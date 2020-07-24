(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday called the election to the Syrian People's Assembly an important milestone in strengthening its domestic stability.

The election took place last Sunday in most of the country's territory, resulting in the victory of the National Unity coalition led by the ruling Baath party, receiving 183 seats out of 250.

"We consider the election to the People's Assembly that has taken place as an important stage in the development of the friendly Syrian Arab Republic and a step toward safeguarding and strengthening internal stability," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Russia intends to continue supporting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while assisting it in recovering from the damage wrought by international terrorism.

The Syrian economy and infrastructure have been severely undermined by the ongoing civil war between the government of President Bashar Assad and various insurgent groups.