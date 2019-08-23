Russia's Foreign Ministry warned on Friday of possible civil unrest in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, over the upcoming weekend due to opposition forces staging protests throughout the city

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russia 's Foreign Ministry warned on Friday of possible civil unrest in Venezuela 's capital, Caracas , over the upcoming weekend due to opposition forces staging protests throughout the city.

"#Venezuela - on August 24-25 in # Caracas demonstrations of opposition forces; increased security measures; road blocking; traffic restrictions; street riots are not excluded," the ministry tweeted.

On the weekend of August 10-11, hundreds of people filled the streets of Caracas and other Venezuelan cities to express protest against newly imposed US sanction on the Latin American country, after US President Donald Trump blocked the assets of Venezuela's government that fell within US jurisdiction.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president.

The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. Turkey, as well as China, Cuba, Bolivia, Russia and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.