MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Russia's foreign trade surplus in goods in January-May 2023 decreased by 69.02% year-on-year, amounting to $44.7 billion compared to $144.3 billion last year, the Russian Central Bank said on Friday.

"The reduction in the surplus of the balance of foreign trade in goods was caused by a decrease in the value of exports of goods as a result of a decrease in physical volumes of supplies and world prices for the main goods of Russian exports, as well as an increase in imports of goods," the report said.