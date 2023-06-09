UrduPoint.com

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus In January-May Down By 69% To $44.7Bln - Central Bank

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Russia's foreign trade surplus in goods in January-May 2023 decreased by 69.02% year-on-year, amounting to $44.7 billion compared to $144.3 billion last year, the Russian Central Bank said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Russia's foreign trade surplus in goods in January-May 2023 decreased by 69.02% year-on-year, amounting to $44.7 billion compared to $144.3 billion last year, the Russian Central Bank said on Friday.

"The reduction in the surplus of the balance of foreign trade in goods was caused by a decrease in the value of exports of goods as a result of a decrease in physical volumes of supplies and world prices for the main goods of Russian exports, as well as an increase in imports of goods," the report said.

