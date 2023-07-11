Open Menu

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus In Q2 Amounts To $21.4Bln - Central Bank

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus in Q2 Amounts to $21.4Bln - Central Bank

Russia's foreign trade surplus for the second quarter amounted to $21.4 billion compared to $95 billion for the same period last year, having decreased by 77.5%, the Russian Central Bank said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Russia's foreign trade surplus for the second quarter amounted to $21.4 billion compared to $95 billion for the same period last year, having decreased by 77.5%, the Russian Central Bank said on Tuesday.

The foreign trade in goods surplus of Russia in January-June 2023 decreased by 69.8%, amounting to $54.3 billion compared to $179.8 billion a year earlier, the report said.

