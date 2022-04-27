UrduPoint.com

News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russia's foreign trade increased by 50% year-on-year to $77.1 billion in February, Rosstat said on Wednesday

Exports in February increased by 63.6% compared to February 2021, and by 6.7% from January 2022, to $49.5 billion. Imports grew by 30.7% year-on-year and by 11.1% month-on-month to $27.5 billion.

In January-February 2022, Russia's foreign trade amounted to $148.3 billion, up 54.9% year-on-year.

Last week, the head of the Federal Customs Service (FCS), Vladimir Bulavin, said that amid the introduction of Western sanctions, the agency would temporarily refrain from publishing data on exports and imports. He called the decision justified, it will allow avoiding incorrect estimates, speculations and inconsistencies in terms of import deliveries.

