Russia's Foreign Trade Up By 8.1% In 2022 Year-on-Year To $850.5Bln - Customs Service

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Russia's foreign trade increased by 8.1% in 2022 to $850.5 billion compared to 2021, the Federal Customs Service of Russia said on Monday.

The country's trade balance surplus for 2022 reached the record $332.377 billion, exports increased by 19.9% to $591.46 billion, and imports decreased by 11.7% to $259.083 billion, according to the customs service.

