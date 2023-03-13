MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Russia's foreign trade increased by 8.1% in 2022 to $850.5 billion compared to 2021, the Federal Customs Service of Russia said on Monday.

The country's trade balance surplus for 2022 reached the record $332.377 billion, exports increased by 19.9% to $591.46 billion, and imports decreased by 11.7% to $259.083 billion, according to the customs service.