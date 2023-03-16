(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russia's foreign trade in 2022 increased by more than 8% and amounted to $850 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"In general, Russia's foreign trade in 2022 increased by 8.1% to $850 billion," Putin said during his address to the annual Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

Exports grew by 19.9% in 2022, while imports decreased by almost 11.7%, the president added.