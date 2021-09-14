Russia's Franchetti Describes Accusations Against Him As 'Step Toward Fascism'
PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, detained in Prague on a warrant issued by Ukraine, qualified accusations against him as a "step toward fascism."
"This is a step toward fascism," Franchetti told reporters, as he was escorted from the courtroom after hearings about a pre-trial detention for him.