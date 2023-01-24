MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Russia expects that maritime navigation in the Gulf of Finland will be ensured by international maritime law, despite Estonia's plans to introduce an adjacent zone in the Gulf, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Estonian authorities announced that they are working on the introduction of an adjacent zone in the Gulf of Finland within 24 nautical miles from the territorial sea of the country. Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that this will allow monitoring compliance with the country's legislation and will have a positive effect on safety, environmental protection and protection of objects of archaeological and historical value found in the sea.

"There is still international maritime law... Freedom of navigation is precisely guaranteed by this right. We proceed from the fact that this will continue to be the case," Peskov said.