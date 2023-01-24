UrduPoint.com

Russia's Freedom Of Navigation Guaranteed By International Law - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Russia's Freedom of Navigation Guaranteed by International Law - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Russia expects that maritime navigation in the Gulf of Finland will be ensured by international maritime law, despite Estonia's plans to introduce an adjacent zone in the Gulf, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Estonian authorities announced that they are working on the introduction of an adjacent zone in the Gulf of Finland within 24 nautical miles from the territorial sea of the country. Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that this will allow monitoring compliance with the country's legislation and will have a positive effect on safety, environmental protection and protection of objects of archaeological and historical value found in the sea.

"There is still international maritime law... Freedom of navigation is precisely guaranteed by this right. We proceed from the fact that this will continue to be the case," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Estonia Finland From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of ..

Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of 2022

10 minutes ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-ma ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-match T20I series

23 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamme ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari

26 minutes ago
 President issues resolution to appoint members of ..

President issues resolution to appoint members of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

26 minutes ago
 World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs kicks off 6 th Dubai Customs Week

Dubai Customs kicks off 6 th Dubai Customs Week

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.