Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested four operatives of the Islamic State (terror group, banned in Russia) in Dagestan's capital Makhachkala and foiled plans to carry out acts of terror in the region, the FSB's press office said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested four operatives of the Islamic State (terror group, banned in Russia) in Dagestan's capital Makhachkala and foiled plans to carry out acts of terror in the region, the FSB's press office said Saturday.

"The Federal Security Service, together with the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, prevented the preparation of a terrorist act in Dagestan's Makhachkala. On December 25...� four members of the cell of the international terrorist organization Islamic State were detained," a statement from the FSB read.

The group had planned to set up an explosive device at an administrative building in the city and carry out armed attacks against police officers, the FSB said. A cache of weapons and evidence of foreign coordination of activities was found, the statement read.