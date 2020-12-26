UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's FSB Arrests 4 Preparing Terror Attacks In Dagestan, Finds Cache Of Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 01:17 PM

Russia's FSB Arrests 4 Preparing Terror Attacks in Dagestan, Finds Cache of Weapons

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested four operatives of the Islamic State (terror group, banned in Russia) in Dagestan's capital Makhachkala and foiled plans to carry out acts of terror in the region, the FSB's press office said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested four operatives of the Islamic State (terror group, banned in Russia) in Dagestan's capital Makhachkala and foiled plans to carry out acts of terror in the region, the FSB's press office said Saturday.

"The Federal Security Service, together with the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, prevented the preparation of a terrorist act in Dagestan's Makhachkala. On December 25...� four members of the cell of the international terrorist organization Islamic State were detained," a statement from the FSB read.

The group had planned to set up an explosive device at an administrative building in the city and carry out armed attacks against police officers, the FSB said. A cache of weapons and evidence of foreign coordination of activities was found, the statement read.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Russia Makhachkala December From

Recent Stories

Land mafia occupies PEF's school

2 minutes ago

Aaron Summers is all set to play Pakistan’s dome ..

25 minutes ago

EU begins vaccine rollout as new virus strain spre ..

10 minutes ago

First Known Allergic Reaction to Moderna Coronavir ..

33 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Approves Use of Sputnik V ..

33 minutes ago

Uplift of all under developed regions priority of ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.