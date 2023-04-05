Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Arrests Couple In Sverdlovsk Region For Espionage In Favor Of Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Russia's FSB Arrests Couple in Sverdlovsk Region for Espionage in Favor of Ukraine

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Sverdlovsk Region has arrested a married couple involved in espionage in favor of Ukraine targeting a regional military enterprise, the FSB told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The illegal activities of a couple involved in high treason in the form of espionage against one of the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the region have been stopped. As a result of a special operation by Russia's FSB in the Sverdlovsk Region, two Russian citizens were detained in Nizhny Tagil for providing military and technical information to the Ukrainian special services for a financial reward, which could be used against the Russian armed forces during the special military operation," the FSB said.

The couple admitted under interrogation that they provided schematic drawings to the Ukrainian special services and were rewarded with about 100,000 rubles ($1,250) for the hand-over.

Equipment related to spying activities was confiscated from the couple's home and a criminal case has been opened against the suspects.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Married Nizhny Tagil Enterprise Criminals From

Recent Stories

Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recogni ..

Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recognised

9 minutes ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on I ..

UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on Independence Day

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

39 minutes ago
 Burjeel Games 2023 concludes

Burjeel Games 2023 concludes

2 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED2.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.7 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

2 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.