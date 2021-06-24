UrduPoint.com
Russia's FSB Arrests Simferopol Resident Collecting Data On Military Flights For Kiev

Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:21 PM

Russia's FSB Arrests Simferopol Resident Collecting Data on Military Flights for Kiev

A resident of the city of Simferopol in Crimea has been arrested for collecting information about military flights for Ukrainian special services, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) A resident of the city of Simferopol in Crimea has been arrested for collecting information about military flights for Ukrainian special services, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"The Federal Security Service has uncovered and suppressed the illegal activities of a resident of the city of Simferopol, who acted in the interests of the intelligence agencies of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement.

Via special equipment, the Russian citizen was gathering information on the flights of Russian military aviation on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine.

The authorities launched a criminal case on treason charges, the FSB added.

More Stories From World

