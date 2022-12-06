MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Investigators of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) appealed to the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow to arrest in absentia Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova in a criminal case for breaching Russia's territorial integrity, the court told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The court received petitions for the election of a measure of restraint in the form of detention in absentia against Dzhaparova and Vereshchuk," a source in the court said.

In addition, both Ukrainian officials have been put on the international wanted list, the source noted.

Dzhaparova and Vereshchuk may face imprisonment of up to 10 years under the Russian Criminal Code. The date of consideration has not yet been set.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Vereshchuk engaged in "voluntary evacuation" of residents from Donbas and the Kherson region to territories controlled by Kiev. Dzhaparova, in turn, is responsible for cooperation with international organizations such as the EU and NATO and for looking for ways of bringing the Crimean Peninsula under Ukraine's control.