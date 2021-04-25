UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's FSB Chief Says Obtained Documents Confirm Military Coup Attempt In Belarus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Russia's FSB Chief Says Obtained Documents Confirm Military Coup Attempt in Belarus

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 25 (Sputnik) - Russian Federal Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov said that the obtained documents confirm that there was a military coup attempt in Belarus and that Belarusian investigators were trying to learn more about the role the United States had in it.

"Yes, it is completely true," Bortnikov said as aired by Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster on Sunday, when asked whether it is possible to confirm that there was a military coup attempt in Belarus.

According to the FSB chief, this can be confirmed by "the objective and reliable documents obtained as a result of detention of persons, known to you, in Moscow."

"At the moment, Belarusian investigators are actively working. Therefore, the final conclusions can be made based on the final results of the investigation," he added.

As for the role the United States had in this coup attempt, this issue is being investigated in the framework of the case, according to the official.

On April 17, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the country's security forces had detained a group of people backed by the US intelligence services, who had been planning to assassinate him and his children and organize an armed coup in the country. According to Lukashenko, the group included both foreign citizens and nationals of Belarus. FSB and the Belarusian state security committee later announced the arrest of dual US-Belarusian national Yuri Zenkovich and Belarusian citizen Alexander Feduta in this regard. They were arrested in Moscow with the FSB assistance.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Belarus United States April Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

2 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.