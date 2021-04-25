(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 25 (Sputnik) - Russian Federal Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov said that the obtained documents confirm that there was a military coup attempt in Belarus and that Belarusian investigators were trying to learn more about the role the United States had in it.

"Yes, it is completely true," Bortnikov said as aired by Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster on Sunday, when asked whether it is possible to confirm that there was a military coup attempt in Belarus.

According to the FSB chief, this can be confirmed by "the objective and reliable documents obtained as a result of detention of persons, known to you, in Moscow."

"At the moment, Belarusian investigators are actively working. Therefore, the final conclusions can be made based on the final results of the investigation," he added.

As for the role the United States had in this coup attempt, this issue is being investigated in the framework of the case, according to the official.

On April 17, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the country's security forces had detained a group of people backed by the US intelligence services, who had been planning to assassinate him and his children and organize an armed coup in the country. According to Lukashenko, the group included both foreign citizens and nationals of Belarus. FSB and the Belarusian state security committee later announced the arrest of dual US-Belarusian national Yuri Zenkovich and Belarusian citizen Alexander Feduta in this regard. They were arrested in Moscow with the FSB assistance.