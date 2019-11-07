UrduPoint.com
Russia's FSB, CIS Special Services Thwart 13 Terrorist Cells, Detain 138 Militants In 2019

Russian, Azerbaijani, Tajik, Kyrgyz and Uzbek special services have thwarted activities of 13 cells of international terrorist organizations and have detained 138 militants in 2019, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said on Thursday

"This year, we have disclosed 13 cells of international terrorist structures and foiled their activities, in cooperation with partners from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. As many as 138 militants have been detained," Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Security Bodies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Member States.

In the period from May to November, border control has been established regarding over 200 CIS citizens suspected of being linked to terrorist or extremist organizations, Bortnikov went on to say.

Apart from that, a channel of illegal arms deliveries has been thwarted in cooperation with the Belarusian State Security Committee. Over 40 units of fire weapons and over 9,000 items of ordnance have been seized. Meanwhile, the special services of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have seized "a significant amount of narcotic and psychotropic substances," the FSB head said.

