- Russia's FSB Compiled List of Conditions for Becoming Foreign Agent Independently- Kremlin
Russia's FSB Compiled List Of Conditions For Becoming Foreign Agent Independently- Kremlin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:13 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) did not seek the president's approval of its list of data for the transfer of which abroad one can be labeled as a foreign agent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"This list was not coordinated with the president. It is not subject to coordination. If you need some clarifications regarding this list, you should ask the FSB," Peskov said at a briefing.