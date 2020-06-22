UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's FSB Declassifies Documents On Massacre Of 900 Soviet Soldiers By Nazis In Crimea

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:16 PM

Russia's FSB Declassifies Documents on Massacre of 900 Soviet Soldiers by Nazis in Crimea

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in Crimea on Memorial and Sorrow Day, commemorated in Russia on Monday, declassified and transferred to the state archive documents that give evidence of the brutal massacre of 900 Red Army soldiers in the town of Sudak committed by the Nazis on the peninsula during the 1942 occupation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in Crimea on Memorial and Sorrow Day, commemorated in Russia on Monday, declassified and transferred to the state archive documents that give evidence of the brutal massacre of 900 Red Army soldiers in the town of Sudak committed by the Nazis on the peninsula during the 1942 occupation.

"After evacuating the town of Sudak, our landing forces from the town could not take out 900 seriously wounded Red Army soldiers and commanders due to the strong artillery and mortar shelling. The German monsters, together with the Tatars, entered the town and carried out savage atrocities against the wounded," the document dated April 27, 1942, to a senior official said, adding that all 900 people were taken to the seashore and shot.

According to the document, the Nazis applied the cruelest repressions to the Russian and Greek population of the peninsula, since they were suspected of having the greatest loyalty to the partisans.

Therefore, as a punitive measure, the Nazis completely exterminated the male population of Lakkoi, a village on the Greek island of Crete, and women and children were driven to the town of Bakhchysarai in central Crimea, where they hanged them.

The ruthless attitude of the Nazis toward the Crimeans is also described in the declassified FSB protocol of interrogation of the witness of these atrocities native of Kerch city Antonina Oleinikova dated January 19, 1970. According to her testimony, from August 1943 to February 1944, approximately 800 civilians were hiding from the invaders in the Bagerovski quarries in the Crimean city of Kerch, from where the Nazis tried to force them out using gas.

Related Topics

Army Russia German Male Kerch January February April August Women Gas All From

Recent Stories

Meeting with AIC on Citizens Protection (Against O ..

32 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 641 new COVID-19 cases

49 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 17 more COVID-19 cases, 12,438 in ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister determined for uplift of eastwhike ..

3 minutes ago

No negligence to be tolerated in anti-dengue campa ..

3 minutes ago

Wildlife Dept arranges new incubator for hatching ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.