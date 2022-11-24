MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) An attempt by the Ukrainian intelligence to arrange sabotage on the gas pipeline in the Volgograd region, through which gas is supplied to Turkey and Europe, has been prevented, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation prevented an attempt by the Ukrainian intelligence to commit a sabotage and terrorist act on the South Stream gas pipeline, which supplies energy to Turkey and Europe," the statement says.

In the case of a prevented sabotage on the gas pipeline, Russian citizens were detained, four mines and 4 kilograms of plastite were confiscated.